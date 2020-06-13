PENJANA proves government’s concern for handicapped, single mother. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — Social assistance through the National Economic Regeneration Plan (PENJANA) for the disabled and single mothers is evident of the government's concern for the vulnerable groups.

Damai Disabled Persons Association Malaysia president V Murugeswaran said the social assistance was focused on helping over 300,000 disabled group and single mothers by giving them RM300 on a one-off basis.

He said the assistance showed that the government was always aware of the needs of the disabled even and single mothers especially during the pandemic that affected all sectors of society.

“This assistance from the government is greatly appreciated to reduce the burden of the disabled group (and single mothers) during this pandemic, this action is strongly encouraged.

“All sectors of society are affected at this time and the disabled too are not exempted from receiving special assistance provided by the government,” he told Bernama today.

In addition, to extend aid to the disabled in the country, Murugeswaran suggested that the government also include those handicapped who were card holders and qualified as beneficiaries.

Even though social assistance was a priority for low-income disabled people (B40), he said at this time many other disabled groups were also affected in terms of income.

Therefore, he called on the good office of the government to create an online system through which all those card holders could apply for the RM300 assistance using their respective disabled card numbers.

“Under the card numbers, there is a wealth of information about employment, and one's income, in which the government can use to determine who is eligible for assistance and who is not,” he said.

In the meantime, Malaysian Single Mother Council (MPITM) (Majlis Pertubuhan Ibu Tunggal Malaysia) chairman Nor Aini Juffery recommended that the government notify relevant agencies on the procedure and method of distributing the special provision.

She said it was necessary to facilitate organisations such as MPITM to share information with single mothers who would like to apply for such assistance.

She said social assistance was needed by the single mothers especially during the Movement Control Order (MCO), and many were excited to hear the news announcements about special assistance aimed at single mothers.

Under PENJANA, announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on June 5, 300,000 disabled and single mothers listed under the Social Welfare Department were eligible to receive RM300 one-off assistance each to reduce the burden from the MCO.

The payment would be made to the recipient before the Hari Raya Aidiladha. — Bernama