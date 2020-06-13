Lawyer remanded to assist in CBT probe into Risda land deal case in Sabah

The 63-year-old suspect was arrested by the MACC at 4.15pm yesterday, after arriving at the agency’s office here at 1.30pm to give statement pertaining to the case. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KOTA KINABALU, June 13 — A lawyer has been remanded for seven days, starting yesterday, to assist with investigations into the Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority’s (Risda) land acquisition case in Tongod.

Magistrate Lovely Natasha Charles granted the remand application filed by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The 63-year-old suspect was arrested by the MACC at 4.15pm yesterday, after arriving at the agency’s office here at 1.30pm to give statement pertaining to the case.

The suspect, who was on the authorities’ wanted list since 2017, was detained to assist in the investigation under Section 409 of the Penal Code for criminal breach of trust.

Earlier, the suspect, accompanied by his lawyer Zahir Shah and several MACC personnel, were seen arriving at the court complex at about 9.40am. — Bernama