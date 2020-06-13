Former Umno members welcome to return, says Labuan chief

Senator Datuk Bashir Alias said Labuan Umno was now focusing on reorganising its machinery and membership. — Reuters pic

LABUAN, June 13 — Labuan Umno is not ruling out the possibility of some former Umno members rejoining the party in view of the different political landscape now, said its chief Senator Datuk Bashir Alias.

“We cannot rule out the possibility of our former members rejoining us... we in Labuan Umno do not practise political revenge and our doors are still open to those who had abandoned us,” he said today.

Bashir said the solidarity of Labuan Umno had remained intact despite the defections of several leaders and members to the Pakatan Harapan (PH) side when the latter was the ruling federal government.

He said Umno members had continued to give their strong support to the party leadership and its struggle during the political turmoil of the past.

“We must admit that being in the Opposition bloc for the past 22 months was not as easy as we thought,” he told a press conference at his house here.

He said Labuan Umno was now focusing on reorganising its machinery and membership.

Labuan Umno secretary Mohd Dzulfaizal Ab Manan said the division now has 9,140 members, compared to than 10,000 previously. — Bernama