Cops: 58 nabbed for drink-driving in Johor since early May

JOHOR BARU, June 13 ― Police have arrested 58 individuals including foreigners for drink-driving in Johor during the Ops Mabuk operations between early last month and Thursday.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the 58 offenders, aged between 31 and 41, were nabbed at 34 roadblocks mounted throughout the state, with 22 of them arrested in Johor Baru Selatan.

“These operations will continue as they are not seasonal. We don't only act on his issue (drink-driving) when it is raised by the media and public.

“We will continue to act because we don’t want lives to be taken away by the action of drunk drivers. There will be no more warning or advice; offenders will be arrested,” he told reporters at the Ops Mabuk operation at Jalan Tebrau here last night.

To a question, he said police had not detected any pubs and other entertainment outlets which were operating during the recovery movement control order (RMCO) period.

“None was detected so far, and I believe drunk drivers mostly had their drinks at the homes of friends or restaurants serving alcoholic beverages,” he added.

Ayob Khan believed that drink-driving cases could rise once entertainment outlets are allowed to resume business.

Apart from Jalan Tebrau, Ops Mabuk roadblocks were also set up at four other areas in Wilayah Pembangunan Iskandar last night ― Jalan Sutera Danga, KM8 Lebuh Iskandar, Jalan Permas-Pasir Gudang and Jalan Johor Baru-Ayer Hitam. ― Bernama