Sarawak CM: GPS a ‘beautiful lady’, everyone wants her hand in marriage

KUCHING, June 12 — Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg today has compared the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to a “beautiful lady”, that has caused suitors trying to woo its support.

“But it is up to the parents whether they want or not to allow her to engage to the suitor or whether the prospective son-in-law is a fine person or not.

“If the prospective son-in-law is a terrible person, who wants to accept him?” he told reporters after chairing Parti Pesaka Bumiputra Bersatu (PBB) supreme council meeting here.

Abang Johari, who is also GPS chairman, was asked if Pakatan Harapan had tried to negotiate with GPS, that has 18 parliamentary seats, to switch sides from supporting Perikatan Nasional.

Abang Johari, who is also PBB president, said he has instructed the party’s state and federal lawmakers to go to the ground and meet the grassroots regularly in preparation for the possibility of a snap general election this year.

“I don’t know when is the general election, but certainly everybody has to prepare for this election and it depends very much on the situation because we are still under the recovery movement control order.

“The Election Commission has to look into ways how the election can be held under this situation,” he said.

Asked if state election will also be held simultaneously with the general election, he said he will not know as he does not know when parliament is going to be dissolved.

He added the current term of the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly expires in May next year.

He said GPS component parties will have to make early preparation before the state election can be called.

He stressed he can decide when Sarawak should hold its election.

“We also want fresh mandate from the people,” he added.