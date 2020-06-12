Saifuddin sets up special unit to provide free legal advice for M40, B40 groups in Indera Mahkota

Indera Mahkota MP Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, who is also Communications and Multimedia Minister, said the people could seek legal advice related to criminal case, syariah, labour, hire purchase, marriage annulment, contracts and cooperatives. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, June 12 — The Indera Mahkota member of parliament office has set up a Special Legal Aid Unit which will provide free legal advice for the M40 and B40 groups.

Indera Mahkota MP Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said the unit would be led by lawyer Abdul Razak Ahmad who has 15 years of experience in the legal profession as well as several other lawyers who would provide their service on volunteer basis.

“I hope that apart from existing legal aid bureaus, this unit could provide an alternative to those in the B40 or M40 groups to seek legal advice.

“We want those who are having problems to seek advice from the right channel,” he told reporters after visiting the Pahang Broadcasting Department here today.

Saifuddin who is also Communications and Multimedia Minister said the people could seek legal advice related to criminal case, syariah, labour, hire purchase, marriage annulment, contracts and cooperatives.

In a separate development, Saifuddin said he had met with agencies under his ministry in Pahang to ensure that internet services in Chini were not interrupted during the Chini by-election.

He said besides the media centre, priority was given to internet coverage at the National Youth Skills Institute in Paloh Hinai, which served as the nomination centre and polling centre.

The Chini by-election was called following the death of incumbent Datuk Seri Abu Bakar Harun at 11.55pm on May 6 at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital due to heart attack.

The Election Commission (EC) has set the election to be held on July 4 with June 20 as the nomination date while the early voting date on June 30.

In the last general election, Abu Bakar, representing Barisan Nasional, won by 4,622 majority votes after gaining 10,027 votes while PAS candidate Mohd Fadhil Noor Abdul Karim received 5,405 votes and PKR’s Mohamad Razali Ithnain only received 1,065 votes. — Bernama