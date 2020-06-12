Markets and bazaars in Selangor to reopen in stages starting June 15, says MB

Customers observe social distancing guidelines as they queue outside the Shah Alam wet market March 26, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, June 12 — Morning markets, open markets, night markets and bazaars in Selangor will be allowed to reopen in stages beginning June 15, says Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He said the National Security Council’s standard operating procedures (SOPs) would be used as a reference in the implementation and enforcement in the operation of all types of market and coordinated by local authorities who would adjust the SOPs based on the areas concerned.

He said music and art classes as well as hiking activities of up to three persons in a group, were now allowed as long as social distancing was observed.

“Any form of activities in Selangor whether economic, social and recreational must comply with the SOPs set by the National Security Council.

"The state government will not hesitate to close the premises or areas deemed risky in the event any party fails to comply with the SOP fully,” he said in a statement today.

He said the state government also reminded all parties to scan the QR code with the Selangkah system before entering any premises besides wearing face masks and maintaining personal hygiene by regularly washing their hands. — Bernama