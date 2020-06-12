Ismail Sabri: Meetings and seminars allowed soon; non-Muslim places of worship to get updated SOPs

A devotee prays outside the Thai Buddhist Chetawan Temple in Petaling Jaya on Wesak Day May 7, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — Meeting, seminar, training and course organisers will soon be able to operate when the government comes up with the standard operating procedure (SOP) guidelines.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that the government will be announcing the SOP once they have been discussed and agreed upon.

“The National Security Council is discussing the details of the SOP. It will be brought up again on Monday with the Health Ministry. I will make an announcement once it has been decided,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri added that the government is also considering updating the SOP for non-Muslim places of worship.

“National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique will propose a new SOP on Monday for non-Muslim places of worship. So I believe there will be changes moving forward, maybe we will increase opening days beyond the current one day.

“We will wait for Monday to know,” he said.

At the moment, 171 non-Muslim places of worship can open one day per week and are limited to 30 people.

For mosques, the capacity is one third of the usual capacity.

Malaysia is two days into the recovery movement control order (RMCO) which will last up to August 31.