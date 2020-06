Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Mohammad Ariff Md Yusof speaks at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 26, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — Malaysia’s discussion of next year’s budget will be postponed by a month, the Dewan Rakyat Speaker announced today.

Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof said Budget 2021, scheduled to be tabled on October 2, is now deferred to November 6.

MORE TO COME