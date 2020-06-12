Death certificate details prompted request for exhumation, says Cradle Fund CEO’s sister

The eldest sister of the late Cradle Fund Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Nazrin Hassan, Che Elainee Che Hassan (centre), is seen at the High Court in Shah Alam June 12, 2020. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, June 12 — The eldest sister of the late Cradle Fund Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Nazrin Hassan told the High Court here today that she had agreed to have her brother’s body exhumed after studying the deceased’s death certificate.

Che Elainee Che Hassan, 63, said she had also agreed for a second post-mortem to be conducted after looking at the cause of death stated on the death certificate.

“I agreed for the exhumation process to allow the second post-mortem to be conducted based on the death certificate that I obtained from KKM (the Health Ministry).

“I saw the cause of death stated (on the death certificate) was due to complication of blast injuries whereas the fire department’s investigations did not find any trace of explosion (at the scene),” she said when replying to a question on the application to exhume Nazrin’s body from counsel LS Leonard.

The 21st prosecution witness said she had also discussed on the exhumation of Nazrin’s body with her two younger siblings and it took her two weeks before she could make a decision on the matter.

“I’m disputing the cause of death based on what has been stated in the death certificate, not based on the (first) post-mortem report as I did not get to see it at all,” she said adding that based on that request, the Petaling Jaya Magistrate’s Court. on Oct 2018, allowed the application by police to dig up Nazrin’s grave.

On March 12, 2019, Nazrin’s wife Samirah Muzaffar, 44, a former senior executive at the Intellectual Property Corporation of Malaysia, and two teenagers, aged 17 and 14, were charged, along with Indonesian citizen Eka Wahyu Lestari, who is still at large, with Nazrin’s murder.

They were alleged to have committed the offence at a house in Mutiara Homes, Mutiara Damansara between 11.30 pm on June 13, 2018 and 4 am on June 14, 2018.

The trial before Judge Datuk Ab Karim Ab Rahman continues next Friday. — Bernama