Bukit Aman says 10,000-15,000 traffic summonses issued daily since RMCO began

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director Datuk Azisman Alias said among the most common offences were speeding and beating the traffic lights. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — Between 10,000 and 15,000 traffic summonses have been issued daily nationwide since the recovery movement control order (RMCO) was implemented on Wednesday, whereby interstate movements are allowed.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director Datuk Azisman Alias said among the most common offences were speeding and beating the traffic lights.

He said the number of traffic summonses issued showed that drivers still had the wrong attitude, which needed to be improved.

“Since the start of the RMCO, JSPT has issued between 10,000 and 15,000 traffic summonses daily,” he said as a guest on the Bernama News Channel programme titled ‘Perintah Kawalan Pergerakan Pemulihan: Raya atau Waspada’ (recovery movement control order: Raya or Vigilant) today.

Azisman said those issued with the traffic summonses would have to pay within the stipulated period and they would be offered a discount for a certain period.

On JSPT’s preparedness now that interstate movement is allowed, Azisman said JSPT had response teams ready to act quickly to ensure smooth and controlled traffic flows.

“In addition, the JSPT also provides police patrol cars and the Motorcycle Patrol Unit at each rest and service area (R&R) so that the JSPT can respond quickly in the event of an emergency or increased traffic on the highways,” he said, adding that the current traffic flow nationwide was under control.

Last Sunday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced that the conditional movement control order (CMCO) would be replaced with the RMCO from June 10 to Aug 31.

The RMCO, among others, allows for interstate movement and group activities such as cycling and motorcycle convoys. — Bernama