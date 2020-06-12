Additional charges by hair salons, barber shops must be fair, says Consumer Affairs Ministry

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry director of enforcement Datuk Iskandar Halim Sulaiman said the establishments must ensure that the additional charges were fair and based on the cost of procuring the items. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — Hair salons and barber shops are only allowed to impose additional charges because of two items, disposable aprons and gloves, said Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) director of enforcement Datuk Iskandar Halim Sulaiman.

In a statement here today, he said the establishments must ensure that the additional charges were fair and based on the cost of procuring the items.

“This is to avoid any legal action taken against them. I understand they must observe the stipulated Standard Operating Procedures to restart their businesses which increases their costs. However, this is the new normal which must be complied with to prevent the spread of Covid-19,” he said.

He added that the ministry started conducting checks on such establishments nationwide since the recovery movement control order came into force on June 10 and that 250 notices were issued for the owners to lower their prices.

He warned of sterner action if hair salons and barber shops were found to have unreasonably hiked prices. — Bernama