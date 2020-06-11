Water supply to Kuala Langat, Klang to resume 2am tomorrow

Resumption of water supply to the Kuala Langat and Klang areas affected by a burst main is expected at about 2am tomorrow (June 12), according to Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd. — Picture by Dawn Chin

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — Resumption of water supply to the Kuala Langat and Klang areas affected by a burst main is expected at about 2am tomorrow (June 12), according to Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd.

Its head of corporation communication, Elina Baseri, said tankers have been mobilised to the affected areas to provide water to the residents.

The affected areas in Kuala Langat are Batu 7 to Batu 9 Sijangkang; Jalan Sijangkang Utama; Taman Medan; Taman Perwira; Taman Sijangkang Jaya; Batu 9 Kebun Baru; Eco Santuary; Tropicana Aman and around Batu 9 Kg Medan. Those in Klang are Bandar Bistari and Batu 5 and Batu 6 in Jalan Langat.

Elina said the water disruption occurred yesterday after a main at Jalan Langat burst but the repairs could not be completed as scheduled at 10 am today due to the main being at a depth of over two metres in the ground.

The work also involves cable realignment which has to be done by another utility company, she said.

Air Selangor will continue to post updates for consumers from time to time through various mediums including the Air Selangor application, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and website www.airselangor.com. — Bernama