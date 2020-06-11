Two cops claim trial to soliciting, receiving bribes from foreigners in Selangor

Two policemen pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to charges of soliciting and receiving bribes from foreign nationals in December last year. — Reuters pic

SHAH ALAM, June 11 — Two policemen pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to charges of soliciting and receiving bribes from foreign nationals in December last year.

Lance Corporal Shaiful Rizal Osman, 36, who was charged with two counts of receiving bribes and Constable Muhammad Zuhair Mazlan, 27, with one count, made the plea before Judge Rozilah Salleh.

On the first count, Shaiful Rizal, who was then attached to the Narcotics Division of the Sungai Buloh district police headquarters was charged with soliciting RM5,000 from Atanan Jhebueraheng, as an inducement not to take legal action against three foreign nationals, namely Nordin Chebueraheng, Saifudin Madeng and Hakimee Sabideng.

He allegedly committed the offence at the Sungai Buloh district police headquarters (IPD) between 10.40pm on December 23, 2019 and 1.33am, December 24, 2019 and charged under Section 16 (a) (b) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 and punishable under Section 24 of the same Act, if convicted.

On the second count, Saiful Rizal was jointly charged with Muhammad Zuhair, who was then on duty at the IPD Sungai Buloh, with the intention of receiving a bribe amounting to RM3,000 from Nordin Chebueraheng as an inducement not to take legal action against him (Nordin), Saifudin dan Hakimee.

The two policemen allegedly committed the offence at IPD Sungai Buloh between 3.40 am and 4 am on December 24, 2019 and they were charged under Section 16 (a) (B) of the MACC Act 2009 read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code (Act 574) and punishable under the same act.

If convicted on both charges, Shaiful Rizal and Muhammad Zuhair could be sentenced to a maximum of 20 years’ imprisonment and fined not less than five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher.

MACC deputy public prosecutor Fadhli Ab Wahab appeared for the prosecution while counsel Mohd Redzuan Mohamed Yusoff represented Shaiful Rizal. Muhammad Zuhair was unrepresented.

Rozilah set bail at RM10,000 for both Shaiful Rizal’s charges while Muhammad Zuhair was set bail at RM8,000 and both of them will have to surrender their respective passports to the court.

The court fixed July 16 for re-mention. — Bernama