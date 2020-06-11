Renovations: Up to ‘local’ contractor, client to screen each other for Covid-19, but compulsory for foreign workers, says Ismail Sabri

A foreign construction worker gets screened for Covid-19 at a mobile clinic in Pudu, May 15, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — It is left to local contractors and their clients to screen each other for Covid-19 before resuming renovation work; however, if the contractor or his workers are foreigners, they must be tested.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said this when asked to comment if it was necessary for the Joint Management Body (JMB) to instruct all local contractors including their management teams and clients to run Covid-19 tests before resuming renovations.

“If the contractor is a foreigner, it is a must. However, if the contractor is a local, it is between them and their clients’ prerogative.

“If they want to protect their local management staff, people around them and their neighbourhood, they can request and ask each other to do so. The contractor can also ask its client to do the same.

“It is up to each individual. It’s their responsibility to protect themselves. But from the government’s standpoint, when it comes to foreigners, all must be tested,” he said this afternoon during his daily briefing on Malaysia’s Covid-19 situation.

Malaysia is now under the recovery movement control order (RMCO), which is a new phase that offers more relaxed rules in line with the improving Covid-19 situation in the country.

Yesterday, Malaysia recorded the lowest number of new Covid-19 cases, with just two new infections since the movement control order (MCO) began.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that there were no transmissions among locals. The first case involves a returnee from Singapore, while the second case involves a foreigner in Kuching, Sarawak, who had closed contact with Case 8,303.

He also said that the total number of those who have recovered stands at 7,014, or 84.1 per cent of the total number of cases.