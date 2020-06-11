Police hunt nine Filipinos who escaped from detention centre in Sabah

Police are on the hunt for nine Filipino men who escaped from the temporary detention centre in Sibuga early yesterday during heavy rain. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SANDAKAN, June 11 — Police are on the hunt for nine Filipino men who escaped from the temporary detention centre in Sibuga here early yesterday during heavy rain.

Sandakan District Police chief ACP Mohd Azhar Hamin said the detainees, aged between 18 and 43, got out of the centre through a window in the toilet after breaking the grille.

“All of them were held for immigration cases and were in the process of being deported to the Philippines,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Azhar said the police launched a hunt soon after being notified of the escape.

He appealed to members of the public who had information on the fugitives to contact the operations room at the Sandakan District Police headquarters at 089-212222 or any police station. — Bernama