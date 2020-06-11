Perak fogs 500,000 houses to prevent dengue

A pest control worker sprays insecticide to help control the spread of dengue fever carried by mosquitoes in Kuala Lumpur August 27, 2014. — Reuters pic

IPOH, June 11 — The Perak government has carried out fogging at almost 500,000 housing premises in the effort to curb dengue and chikungunya outbreak, following an increase in fever cases involving the two diseases.

Perak Health, Science, Environment and Green Technology committee chairman Ahmad Saidi Mohamad Daud Committee chairman said the effort would continue until the number of related cases could be brought under control.

He said from January 1 to June 9 this year, a total of 1,797 dengue fever cases were recorded in Perak, which was a 23.1 per cent increase as compared to 1,460 cases for the corresponding period last year.

“There were three dengue death cases in Perak this year,” he said after carrying out enforcement operation under Destruction of Disease-Bearing Insects Act 1975 at several premises around the city today.

Ahmad Saidi said 215,184 premises had been inspected since early January and out of the total, 4,100 premises were found to be Aedes mosquitoe larvae breeding sites.

On May 30, Perak Health Department director, Datuk Dr Ding Lay Ming said Perak recorded 454 chikungunya cases since January until May 24 this year, which was a thirtyfold increase as compared to only 13 cases during the same period last year. — Bernama