Penang allows theme parks, art classes to reopen under RMCO, says exco

GEORGE TOWN, June 11 — Art, music and dance classes, as well as cybercafes and non-water-based theme parks in Penang are now allowed to open under the Recovery movement control order (RMCO).

In a statement today, State Tourism, Arts, Culture and Heritage Committee chairman Yeoh Soon Hin said the stated sectors are now allowed to open as long as they comply with standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by National Security Council (MKN) and local authorities such as social distancing, wearing mask, the use of hand sanitiser and crowd control.

“I have raised this matter during the Exco meeting and wrote in to MKN for confirmation. The non-water base theme parks including Escape and The Top can now open with the exception of their water-based attractions.

“The operators are also required to clean and sanitise their premises before reopening,” he said.

However, Yeoh added that public swimming pools including in condominiums are still restricted at this moment and the operators for club houses need to justify the kind of activities planned for the premises. — Bernama