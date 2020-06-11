Pahang to review mining activities regulations, says state secretary

The Pahang government has agreed to review regulations related to mining activities in the state to prevent pollution of its water resources. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, June 11 — The Pahang government has agreed to review regulations related to mining activities in the state to prevent pollution of its water resources.

State secretary Datuk Seri Dr Sallehuddin Ishak said one of several matters agreed during the state government’s meeting yesterday was the amendment on the amount of deposit to be made into the common rehabilitation trust fund before miners could resume their mining activities.

“In addition, the terms for mining licences will also be tightened and improved, apart from establishing a more comprehensive mine rehabilitation plan involving government agencies and licence holders,” he said in a media statement here, today.

Sallehuddin said the decision was made following water resources pollution at Sungai Temau water treatment plant (LRA) at Lipis, about 300 kilometres from here, which was discussed during the meeting.

The pollution which occurred in May has caused the water treatment plant to shut down several times which led to water supply disruption to 421 account holders at Felda Chegar Perah and Felcra Sungai Temau.

He said an observation at around Sungai Temau last Saturday uncovered active mining sites as well as former mines near Sungai Temau LRA.

It was also found that there was water from the sediment pools at the mines that flowed into the river, due to the failure of the operator to maintain the pond properly, he said.

“The turbidity readings were also high, at 4,380 of the Nephelometric Turbidity Units (NTU), recorded on May 16 and the condition worsened during heavy rain,” he said.

Sallehuddin said the operators’ action of abandoning the mines without implementing rehabilitation programme had resulted for the sites to be exposed to environmental pollution.

As such, Sallehuddin said the state government had issued immediate stop-work order to any holder of the lease or mining licence at Sungai Temau area. Compound notices would also be issued to those who violate the mining regulations.

“The directives for immediate maintenance action have been issued to mines operators with sedimentation problems.

“As a short-term solution to pollution which affected the Sungai Temau LRA, a diversion of the river flow is currently being built that will not pass through the plant,” he said. — Bernama