No Haj for Malaysians this year due to Covid-19, Putrajaya says

Muslims pray at the Grand Mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca in this file picture taken on August 6, 2019. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, June 11 — The government has announced today its decision to postpone the Muslim pilgrimage of Haj in Mecca, Saudi Arabia for Malaysian citizens this year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Religious affairs minister Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad said the decision was made following a briefing by the Ministry of Health and Lembaga Tabung Haji, as well as discussions among the national fatwa council on Tuesday.

“Yesterday, I met with the Saudi Arabian ambassador to Malaysia and handed over an official letter postponing the Haj for Malaysians, to be handed to the Saudi minister for Haj and umrah Mohammed Saleh Taher,” he said during a special press conference.

The minister in the Prime Minister’s Department added that other countries besides Malaysia have also postponed sending their citizens for Haj this year, including Indonesia, Singapore, Cambodia, Thailand, and Brunei.

Zulkifli explained that the decision to postpone the Haj for Malaysians was made based on the Islamic concept of “istito’ah” which states a pilgrimage should only be undertaken if the conditions related to health, safety, financial considerations, and permission from the authorities are all fulfilled.

“At present there is still no vaccine to curb the spread of Covid-19 around the world. As not all the conditions can be met, then the Shariah principle of ‘istito’ah’ is likewise unfulfilled in permitting us to undertake the Haj.

“Therefore, it is better to prevent a disaster in this manner, even when contrasted with the good that undertaking the Haj brings about,” he said.

Zulkifli also said those who were initially meant to go for the Haj this year will instead be shifted to next year, and similarly those who are meant to go for the Haj next year will be shifted to the following year instead.

“Those who appealed to Tabung Haji to go for pilgrimage this year and succeeded in doing so, must now appeal again next year, as their application is considered to be cancelled. We are also planning to meet with Saudi officials once it is safe to travel, to discuss several matters, including whether the existing Haj quota can be increased.

“Likewise, those who choose to apply for a refund of their Haj contribution monies are free to do so with Tabung Haji. This will be one of the issues explained by its chief executive officer tomorrow, which will be broadcasted live on television,” he said.

Earlier this week it was reported that Riyadh is considering suspending the umrah, or the minor pilgrimage, for this year until further notice, as well as placing several restrictions including prohibiting older pilgrims from the Haj and additional health checks.