Mosques, suraus in FT’s Covid-19 ‘green zones’ can now be one-third full, says minister

National Mosque High Priest Ehsan Mohd Husni leads Friday prayers at the National Mosque in Kuala Lumpur May 15, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, June 11 — Mosques and suraus located in Covid-19 “green zones” within the Federal Territories are now allowed to fill one-third of their congregational capacity for Friday and obligatory prayers, religious affairs minister Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad said today.

The minister in the Prime Minister’s Department said this is effective tomorrow, in time for the Friday prayers.

“As an example, if the main prayer hall of a mosque or surau can accommodate 1,000 people at any given time, then up to 333 people will be allowed to enter and pray,” Zulkifli said during a special press conference.

He said the committee in each mosque or surau can appoint volunteers among the congregation to maintain crowd control before and after prayers.

“This will be left up to the discretion of the committee in deciding the best way for their respective mosque or surau. The congregational capacity will be increased in stages, based on information from time to time by the Health Ministry and the National Security Council,” he said.

