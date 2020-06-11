Melaka records spike in dengue cases, says state health chief

File picture of mosquito fogging to prevent mosquito-borne diseases. ― AFP pic

MELAKA, June 11 — Melaka recorded a total of 1,044 dengue cases in the 23rd week (May 31 to June 6) this year, an increase of 140 cases from 904 cases reported in the same period last year.

The state Health and Anti-Drug Committee chairman Rahmad Mariman said from the total, Melaka Tengah recorded the highest number of cases at 695, followed by Jasin (188) and Alor Gajah (161).

He added in the 23rd week alone, a total of 33 cases recorded in Melaka Tengah, Jasin (21), and Alor Gajah (14), leading to the recent spike in dengue cases.

“A total of five deaths were recorded this year, with one case in Melaka Tengah and two each in Alor Gajah and Jasin.

In addition, six dengue hotspots had been identified across the state including two in Melaka Tengah, Alor Gajah (one), and Jasin (3),” he told reporters after visiting a dengue hotspot in Kampung Pulau here today.

“We view seriously the increasing cases in the state. More effective measures will be carried out such as clean-up programmes as we can see many empty cans being dumped everywhere which can turn into breeding sites for Aedes mosquitoes,” he added.

According to Rahmad, as of today, there were 10 active outbreak localities of dengue, with two each at Alor Gajah and Jasin while the remaining are in Melaka Tengah.

He said the cleanliness becomes an important aspect in an effort to eradicate Aedes breeding not only in the area or indoors but also around the residential areas. — Bernama