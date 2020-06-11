Ismail Sabri: No new investigation papers on fake Covid-19 news for two weeks

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at a press conference in Putrajaya June 8, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — The absence of new investigation papers (IPs) on those allegedly spreading fake news on Covid-19 indicates a heightened awareness on the downsides of sharing unverified information, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

In his daily press briefing, Ismail Sabri, who is also defence minister, said that the number of IPs currently stands at 266.

“As of June 11, 2020, in terms of fake news, 266 investigation papers were opened by the Royal Malaysia Police (RMP) and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) on fake news related to Covid-19.

“Of this amount, 179 are still under investigation; 30 cases have been brought to court, 11 were given warning notices while 18 pleaded guilty.

“Therefore, no new investigation papers were opened by RMP and MCMC in the last two weeks. This shows that public awareness has increased over the importance of not sharing fake news,” he said, adding that the two said agencies would continue their heightened surveillance on such content on social media.