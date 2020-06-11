Economic stimulus implementation coordination unit Laksana ensures transparency in implementing Penjana, Prihatin, says finance minister

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz at Wisma Bernama in Kuala Lumpur, June 11, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — The Economic Stimulus Implementation and Coordination Unit Between National Agencies (Laksana) will ensure all measures under the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana) and the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package (Prihatin) reach their target groups in a transparent manner.

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said developments involving Penjana and Prihatin were constantly being monitored through the weekly performance reports prepared by Laksana.

“Laksana will monitor the progress of both initiatives. Every week for the past 10 weeks, we have posted updates on the development of Penjana and Prihatin.

“We have our key performance indicators (KPIs) and outcomes. We will prepare reports every week, for example on wage subsidy whereby we seek to retain as many jobs as possible,” he said on a Bernama Radio programme, “Exclusive Interview with the Finance Minister”, today.

The minister was reported earlier as saying that the government did not employ external consultants to assist the ministry in implementing the economic stimulus package.

Laksana was established in March under the Finance Ministry to ensure that all initiatives announced by the government would be implemented expeditiously and smoothly.

Tengku Zafrul said every initiative must be executed with transparency and integrity by the parties responsible.

“From the implementation viewpoint, transparency is important as it will ensure accountability of the ministries and agencies in carrying out those initiatives,” he said.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yasin unveiled Prihatin on March 27, Prihatin Plus on April 6, and Penjana on June 5, which were aimed at stimulating the country’s economy that was hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

A total of RM250 billion was allocated for Prihatin and RM10 billion for Prihatin Plus while RM35 billion was injected into Penjana.

The economic stimulus plans worth RM295 billion are anticipated to bolster the government’s efforts to restore the country’s economic environment back to the pre-Covid-19 level. — Bernama