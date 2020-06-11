Covid-19: Scan QR code to perform Friday prayers at state, Kuching mosques, says LAMMNS

Muslims attending Friday prayers at the Penang State Mosque in George Town May 22, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUCHING, June 11 — Muslims who wish to peform Friday prayers at the state and Kuching City Mosques here tomorrow are required to scan the QR code for registration purposes.

The Sarawak State Mosques Trust Board (LAMMNS) in a statement today said the congregation members can scan the code at LAMMNS’ official Facebook page.

Only 100 congregation members are allowed to perform Friday prayers at the State Mosque and 50 people for the Kuching City Mosque.

“Just scan the QR code and fill up the google form to attend the Friday prayers on June 12, 2020.

“The congregation will be selected based on a first-come-first-serve basis,” the statement read.

LAMMNS said in compliance with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) set, each application would be screened and the selected congregation members would be notified via WhatsApp.

“Those who have been selected to perform the Friday prayers are asked to come to the mosques one hour or 15 minutes before the azan,” it said. — Bernama