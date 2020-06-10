Shafie says Sabah ready to fight against efforts to topple state govt

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said that the state government still had a big majority in the state assembly and is solid. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, June 10 — Sabah chief minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal said today he is unperturbed by any threats from the state opposition to topple the government, but will not tolerate any efforts to create chaos within the state.

Shafie, who raised his eyebrows at the acquittal of former chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman against 46 graft charges yesterday said that the state government still had a big majority in the state assembly and is solid.

“We still have the majority. What tools will they be using? We can’t stop them as politicians, they have a lot of money to buy (sic). So they can entice our people with money and posts, but don’t tell me the MACC won’t notice.

“I know our people are facing harassment; but I believe we are all solid,” he said.

Shafie said that there was efforts being made to buy off state assemblyman and MPs, but said it was his policy to remain steadfast to the political cause.

He also pointed out that the investigation on State Infrastructure Development minister Datuk Peter Anthony was on suspicious timing because it was a previous case but said it would only be fair to cooperate with the investigation and let the law run its course.

“But what about other cases that are blatant? The Water Department where billions of ringgit were found, what about that?” he said.

He warned dissenters not to create chaos at the expense of public order and peace.

“Don’t turn the state upside down. You want to create chaos, you want to fight? I’ll fight you guys,” he said.

The state government has been fending off rumours of a toppling following a change of state governments in West Malaysia after Perikatan Nasional took over from Pakatan Harapan earlier this year.

Shafie said that the state and country was facing enough problems handling the Covid 19 pandemic and now had to worry about the political issues.

“We just want to run the state and country properly,” he said.