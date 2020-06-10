Sabah’s prerogative to require Covid-19 tests of entrants, says senior minister

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya March 23, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — Sabah has the authority to require travellers there to undergo mandatory Covid-19 screening even if this was not required elsewhere, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

Ismail Sabri, who is also the defence minister, said that the ruling was understandable, given the concern of the Sabah government about risks of new infections in the state.

“That is a state government policy which they need to abide by. I understand the worries of the state governments of Sabah and Sarawak, because travellers have to sit in the plane for more than two hours if they want to go to Sabah. Maybe that worries the state government and they made such a policy

“So those who want to go to Sabah, if that is the policy, that they won’t be allowed to enter Sabah unless they have a swab test, then they have to do it, and they can get the test done in any private clinics in Peninsular Malaysia,” he said.

Ismail Sabri was responding to a journalist’s question on the complaints from travellers being required to undergo the test to enter Sabah when this was not a national policy.

Early this month, Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal announced that the Borneo state is opening its doors again to air, land and sea routes to all Malaysians without having to go through a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine.

Shafie said that all civil servants, the private sector and Malaysian citizens can now enter the state, provided they present a letter from the Ministry of Health (MOH), declaring them Covid-19 free within the last three days.

The state welcomed travellers to patronise hotels which have been operational since May 10.

However, non-Sabahans and non-Malaysians must still have valid work or other relevant passes when arriving in the state.