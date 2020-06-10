Perak Sultan gives nod to congregational prayers at mosques, suraus starting June 12

Malaysian Muslims observe social distancing while performing Friday prayers at the Sultan Azlan Shah Mosque in Ipoh May 15, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, has given his consent to allow every obligatory (fard) prayers to be performed in congregation at all mosques and suraus in Perak beginning Friday (June 12).

Perak Islamic Religion and Malay Customs Council (Maipk) chief executive officer, Sharul Azam Shaari said the consent was given upon advice by the Perak Fatwa Council based on the guidelines set by the National Security Council (MKN) and the Ministry of Health (MOH).

“Starting Friday, June 12, Muslims in Perak are allowed to perform the five obligatory prayers in a congregation of not more than 40 people, excluding mosque officials and committee members,” he said in a statement here today.

For Friday prayers, he said the number of people allowed in the congregation will also be increased from 12 to 40, excluding mosque officials and committee members.

For the time being, he said only Malaysian citizens are allowed to join the congregational prayers with their personal details to be recorded before being allowed to enter the mosques.

Meanwhile, Shahrul Azam said the Perak Religious Islamic Department (Jaipk) will issue the guidelines on the matter to all mosque and surau committee chairmen in the state who will also be entrusted to oversee and ensure that the guidelines were adhered to.

Apart from that, he said the mosques and suraus to be used for the congregational prayers must also adhere to the guidelines and the standard operating procedures prescribed by the MKN and the MOH to curb the transmission of the Covid-19 virus.

On May 14, Sultan Nazrin consented for Friday prayers to be performed in the state in a congregation of not more than 12 people including the imam and khatib. — Bernama