Perak MB: Daily markets, bazaars to reopen in stages from June 15

IPOH, June 10 — The Perak government has decided to allow open markets, morning markets, night markets and bazaars to reopen in stages beginning June 15 under the recovery movement control order (RMCO).

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the reopening of markets and bazaars were in accordance with the locations selected by the local authorities.

Traders can refer to the locations opening all these markets with the local authorities in their respective districts. All local authorities also agreed to open a number of night markets only in Ipoh. For example in Ipoh city, only 15 night market locations will be opened.

“This is because, we need to carry out operations in these markets in accordance with the local authority’s ability to manage enforcement according to the standard operating procedure (SOP) set and any markets that open without permission may be subject to action,” he said after chairing the Exco Meeting here today.

At the same time, Ahmad Faizal said all team and combat sports associations had to apply to the local authorities for permission before training.

“The reopening of the services sector like, barbershops, hairdressers and beauty salons is also in accordance with SOPs that have been set by the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry,” he said. — Bernama