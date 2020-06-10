Ismail Sabri: RM1,000 compound for returnees who breach mandatory self-quarantine

Ismail Sabri said those who violate the mandatory quarantine process and the fixed standard operating procedures would be compounded RM1,000 or brought to court. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — Malaysians returnees who violate the mandatory self-quarantine order will receive a RM1,000 compound and could be prosecuted, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

In his daily press briefing, Ismail Sabri who is also defence minister, said that Malaysian returnees would also be screened at the airports upon entry, and those who test positive for Covid-19 would be sent to hospitals

Those whose results are negative would be allowed home and start their mandatory two-week self isolation.

“Yesterday was also the last day of operation for quarantine centres in hotels.

“Beginning today, all Malaysians who return from abroad will undergo Covid-19 screening upon arriving at the entry points, and for those who are found to be positive, they will be sent to hospital whereas the ones tested negative must undergo the 14-day mandatory quarantine at home,” he said.

Ismail Sabri added that those who test negative must also download the MySejahtera smartphone application before being allowed back home, to enable authorities to monitor their health.

“Anyone who violates the mandatory quarantine process and the fixed standard operating procedures (SOPs) would also be compounded RM1,000 or brought to court,” Ismail Sabri added.

He said that 8,381 people who were placed in hotels that acted as quarantine centres would now be undergoing self-quarantine in their homes, after the controlled movement control order (CMCO) ended yesterday and the recovery movement control order (RMCO) began today.

Ismail Sabri said that all of the individuals have tested negative for Covid-19.



