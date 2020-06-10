Ismail Sabri predicts higher traffic on highways this weekend

A general view of traffic at the Gombak Toll Plaza on the first day of the recovery movement control order June 10, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — The authorities are expecting heavier traffic this weekend as people make their way back to their respective hometowns for Hari Raya Aidilfitri under the relaxed recovery movement control order (RMCO).

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said all main roads and highways nationwide were still smooth flowing for now.

“However, the police expect that the traffic flow will increase from Friday to Sunday where people will take advantage of the RMCO to return to their home towns to celebrate Syawal.

“The public are advised to be cautious and adhere to the traffic rules to avoid any unwanted accidents or loss of life,” said Ismail Sabri with regards to the allowance to travel out of state under the RMCO starting today.

He said this during his daily security briefing today.

Earlier, Ismail Sabri, who is also the defence minister, said the police and also accompanying agencies such as the military have since ceased from operating any roadblocks nationwide.

This was due to the CMCO that has since been replaced with the recovery movement control order (RMCO) that allows interstate travel without documentation.

During the start of the MCO on March 18 until the CMCO yesterday, public travel to another state was prohibited unless with documentation.

Roadblocks manned mainly by police and armed forces personnel nationwide made sure the public adhered to the control order.