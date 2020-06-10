Anwar: MPs should have been allowed to debate RM35b Penjana plan for economic regeneration

Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Malaysia is the only country in the world that can table billions worth of economic stimulus package to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic without giving a chance for lawmakers to debate and discuss it.— Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said that all members of Parliament (MPs) should have been given a chance to debate the economic recovery plan dubbed Penjana that will put RM35 billion into the Malaysian economy via various initiatives and direct benefits.

He said Malaysia is the only country in the world that can table billions worth of economic stimulus package to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic without giving a chance for lawmakers to debate and discuss it.

“The government’s effort to help recover the economy following the pandemic is positive but our biggest weakness is that we can’t discuss it.

“MPs from both sides of the political divide did not have a chance to voice their views and ask for the explanations,” he said during his Facebook Live event today.

Anwar stressed that clear discussion between lawmakers is needed, claiming the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government provides unchecked numbers and data about the economic impact during this pandemic.

He commented on two of such data, the Gross Domestic Products (GDP) projections of over 4 per cent in 2021 and the unemployment rate data of 3.9 per cent by the government which he said should be reviewed as part of the strategic recovery plan.

“I feel that we need to debate whether this projection is realistic and acceptable.

“It should be compared to Singapore’s GDP forecast, which I think is more realistic.

“The severity of the problem will be felt if this is not looked into,” he said.

In May Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said the country is projected to record an unemployment rate of between 3.5 per cent and 5.5 per cent this year due to the impact from Covid-19.

Yesterday, the World Bank said they are in the midst of reviewing the economic impact of the Covid-19 outbreak on Malaysia’s economy before deciding whether to revise the country’s 2020 gross domestic product (GDP) growth target, sometime this month.

The bank in April cut Malaysia’s 2020 GDP growth forecast from 4.5 per cent to a negative 0.1 per cent.

Business activities in Malaysia has resumed as the country gradually eased the coronavirus lockdown measures.

The country is now entering the recovery phase of Covid-19 following a declining trend of infections, while the country’s medical and public health capacity has reached a better and more convincing level.

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz yesterday said many measures under the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package (Prihatin) will be implemented concurrently with those under the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana).