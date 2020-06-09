Syed Saddiq asks parents to be strong after MACC hauls them in a fourth time over missing RM250,000

Armada chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman speaks to reporters during a press conference at Yayasan Sedar in Putrajaya May 31, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman has expressed support for his parents who were called in by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for the fourth time to assist in their investigation over some RM250,000 reportedly stolen from his home.

In a Facebook post today, the former youth and sports minister said that his family members will always cooperate with the authorities, and criticised those that have made multiple accusations against his family.

“There are those who made up stories that Mama and Abuyah are unemployed and made ridiculous accusations. Mama’s students over the past 38 years can bear witness to Mama’s dedication as a teacher.

“I know even though Mama and Abuyah are not showing anything, but Mama and Abuyah are affected by these ridiculous accusations. Don’t worry Mama. Don’t worry Abuyah. We as a family are on the right path. God is with those who are right,” said Syed Saddiq.

Recently, the anti-graft agency seized RM600,000 in cash from the homes of two Bersatu Youth wing members. The money was allegedly misappropriated from the party.

According to investigations-director Datuk Norazlan Mohd Razali, the agency has recorded statements from the two men on June 5 regarding the disappearance of the RM250,000 from Syed Saddiq’s home.

Syed Saddiq, who was Armada chief, was then ordered to declare his assets as part of the probe.

MACC began investigating the incident after a complaint was lodged with the police by the youth leader over the missing cash on March 29.