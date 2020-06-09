Manager claims trial in KL to filming female housemate in shower

The accused, Ong Beng Soon, pleaded not guilty to charges of taking nude pictures of his housemate and having the pornographic images in his mobile phone. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — A company manager was charged at the Magistrate’s Court here today for allegedly taking nude pictures of his housemate while she was bathing and having the pornographic images in his mobile phone, last year.

Ong Beng Soon, 34, pleaded not guilty after the charges were read before Magistrate Mohamed Fared Abdul Latif.

On the first count, he was charged with outraging the modesty of the 23-year-old woman by taking nude pictures of her while she was showering at a house in Taman OUG here at 1pm on June 15, 2019, under Section 509 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail term of five years or a fine or both, upon conviction.

On the second count, the accused was also charged with possessing the pornographic images on his cellphone at the same time and place under Section 292 (a) of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum jail term of three years or a fine or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Abdul Khaliq Nazeri appeared for the prosecution while the accused was represented by lawyer Cheow Wee.

The court allowed bail of RM3,800 with one surety for both charges and set July 9 for re-mention. — Bernama