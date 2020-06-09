Hairdressers, barbers look forward to ending Malaysians’ ‘bad hair days’

Siow says his salon has been booked solid for the coming weeks. — Picture courtesy of Nick Siow Wei Hun

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — When it was announced that hair salons and barbers could reopen from June 10, you could almost feel the whole country sigh with relief.

After three months of living with shaggy hair and grown-out hair colouring, Malaysians were eager to “look like themselves” once more.

Hairdresser Nick Siow Wei Hun, who runs the popular Hair Soho in Bangsar, said they were fortunate to have been able to weather the months of not being allowed to operate because they had cash reserves.

“Before the lockdown, we had prepared our cash reserves in anticipation of an economic downturn so that came in handy,” he explained.

Coupled with the government’s wage subsidy and an accommodating landlord, he said they were able to keep all staff.

“We expect business to pick up very quickly... my booking is already full for the coming weeks. However, due to social distancing, we have to limit our capacity. Hence, I have extended my personal working hours to cope with the demand,” Siow told Malay Mail.

“Our team took the time to strengthen their skills and advance their knowledge in the industry during the lockdown. Always looking at the positive side kept us motivated,” he added.

Malaysian Bumiputera Barbers Association (MBBA) president TN Winda Mohd Tahir welcomed the government’s decision to allow barbers and hairdressers to operate once more.

“We will comply with the SOPs to make sure things are safe for all,” he said.

TN Winda is also confident that business will return to normal in due time.

“With three months of not being able to operate, we had to absorb costs, salaries and some workers were even terminated.

“I think it will take a while to recover, maybe next year only we will truly recover all losses. It also depends on the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic as well.

“Some people are still worried. The important thing is we follow SOPs and I believe the fear will dissipate after the pandemic,” he said.

He also stressed that barbers and hairdressers were more than prepared to implement the SOPs set by the Health Ministry.

TN Winda also encouraged MBBA members to voluntarily undergo Covid-19 screening tests to reassure the public.

He added that most barbers and hairdressers were currently setting appointments with clients to avoid crowding at their premises with those from the high-risk group (age 60 and above) required to make compulsory appointments.

Goury said she has lost about RM70,000 in business revenue over the last few months. — Picture courtesy of R. Goury

Skin Studio owner R. Goury said she lost about RM70,000 in business revenue in the last few months.

Though her beauty salon is allowed to operate now, she plans to restructure.

“Yes, I am definitely resizing the business. Recovery will take time. However, if the landlord reduces the rent payment, it would help me continue this business.

“I’m observing how the business goes. I have two staff members and I don’t know if I can maintain them both. We need to see our client base. I am being very cautious now before planning anything,” she told Malay Mail.

Based in Brickfields, she said clients have been calling to make appointments but not as many as she had hoped.

“There were several calls which came in and I have been sending out my promotional brochures via WhatsApp to clients who used to frequent my centre. I am hoping for the best.

“I have started preparations like studio sanitising, equipment cleaning, customer appointment sheets, thermometer, gloves, face masks and others.

“All these come at a cost so it is an additional operational cost for me, but this is a necessary investment given what we are facing now with the pandemic and my clients’ safety and confidence comes first,” she said.



