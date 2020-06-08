In Sarawak, Tanjung Manis, Bintulu and Serian declared green zones

A man undergoes a swab test during a Covid-19 screening exercise at the Datuk Dr Wan Junaidi multipurpose hall in Tabuan Lot, Kuching May 9, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, June 8 — The status of three districts in Sarawak has changed from yellow zone to green zone after they reported zero positive Covid-19 cases for 14 simultaneous days.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN), in a statement today, said the three districts are Tanjung Manis, Bintulu and Serian.

“With this, the number of yellow zone districts (in the state) is three and 37 districts are in green zone,” it said.

The number of Covid-19 positive cases reported in Sarawak so far is 555 cases, with no positive cases reported today. — Bernama