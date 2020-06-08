Body of missing man in Teluk Cowie found

A Sabah marine police team found an unmanned boat with the engine still on in the waters off Ice Box at 5.50pm on June 5, 2020. — Bernama pic

TAWAU, June 8 — The body of Nurul Maslan Sabran, 34, who was reported missing at Teluk Cowie on Friday, was found today.

It was confirmed by the victim's younger brother, Ismail Sabran, 33, to the media during a visit to his residence in Taman Apas Permai here at 10.30 am.

Ismail said the body of his older brother, Nurul Maslan, was found fully-clothed and floating in the waters of Pulau Sebatik, at the Malaysian-Indonesian border.

Meanwhile, Ismail also confirmed that he had received a call from the police regarding the discovery of the body and for identification purposes.

He also requested for a post-mortem to be carried out to determine the cause of his brother’s death.

On Friday, the the marine police patrol team found an unmanned boat with the engine still on in the waters off Ice Box at 5.50pm.

The victim was believed to have set off from mainland Tawau heading to Sungai Melayu at 2.30 pm on the day of the incident but failed to arrive at his destination. — Bernama