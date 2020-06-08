All govt services fully operational during RMCO, says chief secretary to govt

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (right) is pictured with Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali at Putra Perdana March 2, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — All government services are fully operational during the implementation of the recovery movement control order (RMCO) which will take effect from Wednesday to Aug 31, said the Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali.

He said meetings and workshops would also be allowed in accordance with the security procedures and health protocols issued by the National Security Council (MKN) and the Ministry of Health.

“As schools have yet to be reopened, the rotation system and work-from-home practices will still be continued, taking into account the needs of the civil servants in accordance with the Public Service Department's circular dated May 2, 2020.

“The department heads must exercise wisdom and firmness in this matter,” he said in a statement posted on his Facebook page today.

Mohd Zuki said department heads should ensure that all safety and health standard operating procedures (SOPs) were fully complied with, including body temperature screening, practising social distancing, wearing face masks and providing hand sanitisers.

The RMCO to be issued by MKN as well as all other all directives from the authorities must be adhered to, he said.

“To support the country’s economy to get back on track, I urge all development projects to be continued immediately.

“For projects that really require a site visit, this activity will be allowed by adopting the new normal practices and with a minimum number of participants,” he said. — Bernama