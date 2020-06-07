PM congratulates Agong on birthday

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, on behalf of the people of the country, has conveyed their utmost congratulations on His Majesty Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s official birthday tomorrow. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, on behalf of the people of the country, has conveyed their utmost congratulations on His Majesty Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s official birthday tomorrow.

Muhyiddin also offered doa for Al-Sultan Abdullah and Her Royal Highness Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah and the royal family.

“We pray that Your Majesty will be given the strength and blessing to continue to remain on the throne with great dignity, sovereignty and prosperity,’’ said the Prime Minister via his Twitter and Facebook posts.

“I also pray to Allah that His Majesty Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah ibni Almarhum Sultan Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah, Her Majesty Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah binti Almarhum Al-Mutawakkil Alallah Sultan Iskandar Al-Haj and members of the royal family are always in his protection and blessing, be given longevity and are always in good health,’’ he said.

“Dirgahayu Tuanku, Daulat Tuanku.

“Menjunjung kasih Tuanku,” he said. — Bernama