Bangsar hairdresser says salon booked solid ahead of June 10 reopening

Barbers work at a shop in Kuala Lumpur. — AFP pic

PUTRAJAYA, June 7 — Hardly a day after the government announced that barber shops, hairdressing and beauty salons will be allowed to resume operation from June 10, an appointment book belonging to a hairdresser has already been filled up with advance booking for 10 days until June 20.

That shows how desperate are the people, especially men, for a hair cut.

The hairdresser, who owns a salon in Bangsar, owner, he was bogged down with telephone calls from his regular customers immediately after the announcement yesterday, all seeking for a date on June 10, but the number of customers who could accommodate for the day is limited.

Requesting to be identified only as “Zul,” he expected June 10 to be a “very busy day,” with him having set the appointments for his customers at every hour from morning until evening.

“There is a customer who has just completed her compulsory 14-day quarantine after arriving in Malaysia from overseas who wanted me to do her hair,” he added.

Zul, who has been in the industry for 24 years, said he would strictly comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP) when re-opening his salon.

“Barber shops and hair salons require different SOP. Among the procedures for barber shops and hair salons are the operating hour and on the time spent by a barber or hairdresser on a customer,” he said.

According to Zul, most men go to barber shops for a quick hair cut.

For those who frequent hair dressing salons, they go there not only for a hair cut, but also for hair colouring and rebonding, which normally takes three hours,” he added.

As such, Zul hoped there would be a clearer, detailed SOP for barber shops and hair salons.

He thanked the government for the decision to allow the barber shops, hair and beauty salons to resume operation.

“I have (male) customers who now have to tie their hair in a pony tail for not having a hair cut for almost three months,” he said. — Bernama