SUPP Youth: PM must call for snap election if he fails to command majority support

SUPP Youth chief Michael Tiang said forming the new federal government should no t be left to the 222 Members of Parliament to decide through a motion for no-confidence vote. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, June 6 — Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Youth today urged Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to call for a snap election if he fails to command majority support when Parliament sits next month.

SUPP Youth chief Michael Tiang said forming the new federal government should not be left to the 222 Members of Parliament to decide through a motion for no-confidence vote.

“If we are forced to decide on a new government during these difficult times of crisis in the face of both pandemic and economic turmoil, let the decision be made by Malaysian voters in a general election,” he told Malay Mail.

Tiang expressed his disappointment with former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and other Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders who were seen to be more engaged in jostling for power at Putrajaya than allowing the country to focus on dealing with the unprecedented challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is very obvious that such a selfish political agenda is not providing any hopes but threats to our national stability and solidarity which is critically needed during such a challenging time,” he said.

Tiang stressed the Muhyiddin’s administration should be allowed to focus on combating the pandemic and helping the national economy to recover.

Tiang blamed the political impasse in the country for the resignation of Dr Mahathir as prime minister last February which led to the collapse of the PH federal government.

He also supported the notion that if a snap election for parliament has to be called this year, the Sarawak state election should be held together at the same time.

He said this is to save resources and time to avoid having spent too much energy and resources in political campaigning than in fighting Covid-19 and salvaging the economy.