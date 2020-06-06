Housing minister: 100m retaining wall to be built at Bukit Antarabangsa landslide area

A general view of an area affected by landslide at Taman Kelab Ukay in Bukit Antarabangsa May 30, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — A 100-metre steel structure foundation will be built at the landslide area in Taman Kelab Ukay 4, Bukit Antarabangsa here said Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin.

She said a longer structure than the previous 70-metre long tieback wall to hold the slope is needed after soil movements were detected in surrounding areas,

Speaking to Bernama after observing repair works at the area, Zuraida said for that purpose, allocations for the Irrigation and Drainage Department (JPS) would be increased.

She said the department would also carry out monitoring works in the area on a twice-daily basis.

“Alhamdulillah, last week the Ampang Jaya Municipal Council (MPAJ) has started the repair works and the installation of the retaining waill is underway,” she said.

In the incident on May 30, seven double-storey terrace houses at the residential area were affected by a landslide behind their homes.

Thirty two people from six families were instructed to vacate their homes. — Bernama