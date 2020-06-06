GPS: Jugah defected as he understands rural Sarawak needs support from both state govt, Putrajaya

Lubok Antu MP Jugah Muyang (3rd left) at a meeting with Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and senior minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali in Kuala Lumpur June 6, 2020. — Picture via Facebook/Azmin Ali

KUCHING, June 6 — Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) welcomed today Lubok Antu MP Jugah Muyang’s support for the Perikatan Nasional (PN) federal government and its state government.

PBB vice-pesident Datuk Karim Rahman Hamzah said this shows Jugah’s understanding that the interiors of Sarawak still need both the state government and Putrajaya to see more development coming in, especially in Lubok Antu.

“Further, Jugah’s resignation from PKR yesterday is a big slap in the face of its president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for steamrolling his way on who should be the party leaders in Sarawak,” he told Malay Mail.

Jugah, in his statement yesterday, pledged full support to the PN federal government under Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and GPS under Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg.

He also cited internal squabbles among the component parties, which led to the collapse of the PH federal government, as a reason for leaving PKR.

Jugah, however, said he would become an independent MP after leaving PKR.

He stood and won as an independent candidate in the 2018 general election, beating the candidates from PKR and Barisan Nasional.

After the general election, he joined PKR and early this year, he was appointed PKR vice-president for Sarawak and Sabah, replacing Saratok MP Ali Biju who left PKR in February this year.

Karim, who is also the state tourism, arts and culture minister, said Jugah’s resignation from PKR to give support to Muhyiddin, PN and GPS is a big blow to PH leaders.

“Over the last one week, we heard lots of rumours about GPS MPs going to jump over to PH and make up the numbers for Anwar to be the prime minister, claiming that were already 130 MPs with him.