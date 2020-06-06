CMCO: Man nabbed for assaulting cop at roadblock in Johor

Police and army personnel man a roadblock at Kuching International Airport to prevent people going for the ‘balik kampung’ rush for Aidilfitri, May 18, 2020. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, June 6 — A pillion rider was arrested for allegedly hurling obscene words and punching a policeman when asked to produce interstate travel permission at a roadblock at KM1, Jalan Endau-Rompin, near Mersing, yesterday.

Mersing district police chief Supt Cyril Edward Nuing said the 29-year-old from Pahang was remanded for four days starting today to assist with investigations under Sections 332 and 186 of the Penal Code.

“The incident happened around 5 pm yesterday, when policemen on duty stopped two men who were riding a Honda EX5 motorcycle.

“When asked to produce their identity cards and a permit for interstate travel, the pillion rider suddenly hurled obscene words and punched one of the policemen,” he said in a statement today.

He said an altercation ensued when the police tried to arrest the man, resulted in one of the officers to sustain injuries to his right eye.

The pillion rider was believed to be working as a fisherman and on his way from Mersing, Johor to Pahang, he said, adding that the rider was not involved in the case. — Bernama