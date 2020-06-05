Wisma Putra: No report of Malaysians hurt in US riots after George Floyd’s death

A local resident stands in front of a makeshift memorial honouring George Floyd, at the spot where he was taken into custody, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, US, June 1, 2020. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — The Ministry of Foreign Affair (Wisma Putra) confirms that no report or official notification has been received on any Malaysian involved or injured in the series of violent riots in over 70 cities across the United States (US), following the death of George Floyd during a police arrest in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 25.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein said generally, Malaysians were reported to be safe and out of harm’s way, while being advised to continue adhering to safety instructions, including curfews imposed by the US local authorities and being vigilant in ensuring their safety.

“Our Malaysian missions in Washington DC, New York and Los Angeles are monitoring the situation and are constantly in touch with Malaysians in the United States to share information and obtain the latest developments on the ground.

“Malaysians in need of consular assistance are advised to contact Malaysian Missions at the above locations and to continue to be calm while constantly keeping abreast of developments through the local news,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, regarding the riots in the US, he said any approach which results in loss of life, injury and loss of property and business will most certainly not benefit anyone.

”Additionally, non-compliance with new norms of social distancing and large gatherings is most worrying, especially when the world is focusing efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Malaysia hopes that the crisis will be dealt in a peaceful manner and urge all sides to resort to an approach of dialogue to find a lasting solution,” he said.

On May 25, George Floyd, a black American had his neck pinned to the ground with a knee by a police officer for nine minutes even as he pleaded to not being able to breathe.

Floyd was pronounced dead in hospital later and a video footage of the incident that went viral led to angry protests on the back of a history of police brutality cases against black Americans. — Bernama