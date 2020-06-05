Redzuan says sticking with Perikatan govt, calls for stop to rumours of him leaving

Datuk Seri Redzuan Md Yusof speaks to the reporters during a press conference in Kajang June 5, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KAJANG, June 5 — Special Functions Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof once again denied rumours he was quitting the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition, pledging his loyalty to the government led by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The Alor Gajah MP said that the speculations of him quitting came from certain groups which he claimed want to create political instability in the country.

“I did not resign and I will not resign.

“I will be staying with Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s Cabinet lineup to strengthen the nation’s administration in facing the challenging economic environment because of the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said in a surprise press conference at his residence here.

However, he did not elaborate on the alleged groups who played up rumours of his exit, saying that Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia members must stand united.

“I felt that what has been done was agreed with consensus last night clearly so we do not need to speculate on Bersatu’s direction,” he said.

Mohd Redzuan, however, admitted he had met both Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim two weeks ago, but insisted the meeting was private.

He said as a political leader, he has the responsibility to engage other leaders for the benefit of the country.

“It’s a private meeting. I met a lot of people for Hari Raya. We did touch on the future in the talks but in there end there was no conclusion whatsoever,” he said.

The minister in the Prime Minister’s Department had last month called for a press conference at the Bersatu headquarters, which coincided with disputed Bersatu chairman Dr Mahathir’s visit to the same location to challenge party officials to sack him in person.

The event fuelled speculation that Redzuan had been about to defect to Dr Mahathir’s faction of Bersatu, but this did not materialise.

Redzuan’s aide issued a statement later that day to deny the press conference would take place, with the minister later admitting to having met Dr Mahathir at the Perdana Leadership Foundation despite being under a mandatory medical quarantine, having been in close contact with a Covid-19 patient.

Yesterday, Datuk Shahruddin Md Salleh resigned as the deputy works minister ostensibly to support Dr Mahathir, despite him insisting that he will still be a PN backbencher.

Dr Mahathir’s faction is at war with Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s group for control of Bersatu, but the former’s position has been severely hobbled by his resignation as the party’s chairman on February 23.

While the Bersatu supreme council rejected the resignation when it was tendered, it still stripped Dr Mahathir of any authority until he was officially reinstated during internal elections.

Bersatu has since revoked the memberships of Dr Mahathir and four other lawmakers in his faction, and upheld this decision during yesterday’s supreme council meeting.

Speculation is intensifying over a possible change in government that is expected to fuelled by defections.

This morning, Sinar Harian published a speculative piece quoting an anonymous source as claiming that two ministers were about to resign.