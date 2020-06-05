Melaka govt to work hand in hand with Ali Rustam to boost economy, says CM

Chief Minister Datuk Sulaiman Md Ali said he believed Mohd Ali’s vast experience and knowledge in administration and leadership would help bring back the glory days of the Melaka Sultanate. — Picture via Facebook/Sulaiman Md Ali

MELAKA, June 5 ― The state government will continue to work hand in hand with the newly appointed Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Mohd Ali Rustam in developing, enriching the people’s lives and boosting the state’s economy.

Chief Minister Datuk Sulaiman Md Ali said he believed Mohd Ali’s vast experience and knowledge in administration and leadership, whether at the federal and state level, would help bring back the glory days of the Melaka Sultanate.

He said the focus would be on creating a conducive economic environment, increasing competitiveness and efficiency of public services, boosting investment and strengthening the socio-economic development and political power.

“As a new government, I, on behalf of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) state government, realise that the duties and responsibilities entrusted on me as the Chief Minister are not easy, but instead very challenging especially when the state, the country and the whole world are still fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Nevertheless, I’m confident and I believe that with the strong support, advice, and guide from Your Excellency Tun (Mohd Ali), Melaka will be able to bring back the glory days in its own way,” he said in his address of congratulations and pledge of loyalty at the swearing-in ceremony of Mohd Ali as Melaka’s 7th Yang Dipertua Negeri at Seri Negeri, Ayer Keroh here today.

Sulaiman said the state government has been and is taking all necessary steps at all levels to help revitalise the economy especially in the tourism sector which was severely affected by Covid-19.

Among the steps taken were the setting up of the Melaka State Economic Action Council to formulate an agenda to boost the state’s economic growth, lure more local and foreign investment and creating job opportunities for the people.

“Most importantly, to empower the people and to protect and conserve their wellbeing,” he said. ― Bernama