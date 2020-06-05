Judge Mohd Nazlan to deliver verdict on Najib’s SRC case on July 28

Datuk Seri Najib Razak is seen leaving the Kuala Lumpur High Court June 5, 2020. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak will find out if he will be acquitted or convicted for the seven charges related to RM42 million from allegedly misappropriated from SRC International Sdn Bhd on July 28, just five days after his 67th birthday.

High Court Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali, after listening to the final round of submissions by both the defence and prosecuting lawyers, revealed that he would be delivering his judgment next month.

“This court over the whole course of the trial has heard submissions by both the prosecution and the defence, who have both provided lengthy and extensive written submissions which run into over two thousand pages that will assist this court in ensuring and evaluating and determining if the prosecution has proved their case.

“I intend to deliver my judgment on the seven charges next month, on July 28, at 10am,” Mohd Nazlan said today.

After announcing the date of his verdict, lawyers from both sides thanked Mohd Nazlan for the patience afforded to them during the more than 90 days of the trial since that has taken place since it began last April.

MORE TO COME