MELAKA, June 5 ― Tun Mohd Ali Rustam took his oath of office today as the seventh Yang Dipertua Negeri of Melaka.

Mohd Ali, 70, also signed the instrument of oath of office at the ceremony held at the Balai Istiadat of Seri Negeri in Ayer Keroh here.

Also present was Mohd Ali’s wife, Toh Puan Asmah Abdul Rahman, 64.

The ceremony began at 10.10am with an announcement on the swearing-in by Melaka State Secretary Datuk Seri Hasim Hasan. ― Bernama