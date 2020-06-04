Sarawak to hold virtual celebration of Agong’s birthday

Datuk Talip Zulpilip speaks during a press conference in Kuching June 4, 2020. — Picture courtesy of the Sarawak Public Communications Unit

KUCHING, June 4 — This year’s Sarawak-level celebration of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s official birthday will be done virtually in compliance with the prohibition against mass gatherings to curb the spread of Covid-19, state Integrity and Ombudsman Minister Datuk Talip Zulpilip said today.



He said all the speeches and events for the celebration were being pre-recorded at homes, after which they will then be edited and processed for display on various mediums.



He added the state-level celebration will be aired over RTM1 at 10pm on June 8.



“There will be six distinctive segments that I am sure will be very interesting to watch,” Talip, who is the minister in charge of the celebration, told reporters.



He said the opening act will comprise a variety of traditional dances of Sarawak.



“Then we will witness a special video presentation entitled ‘Monarchy’ that will bring us to the past development of the Malay sultanate to the constitutional system of monarchy until today,” he said.



He said a song entitled Tuanku Teristimewa, as a gift from the people of Sarawak and specially dedicated to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, will be played.



Talip said the audience will also witness a first-ever staged dance presentation Putri Kenyalang.



He said the dance will be performed by the various ethnic groups in Sarawak, adding that it reflects the people of Sarawak are living in harmony with each other.



“But what is certain is that all the segments are the special expression of the people of Sarawak towards the Yang di-Pertuan Agong,” he added.



He added the celebration is also to instill the spirit of love for the state, foster the spirit of multi-racial unity, and most importantly to educate the younger generation about the history of the country through a variety of events.



